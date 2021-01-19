UrduPoint.com
Maktoum Bin Mohammed Forms Experts Affairs Committee

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed forms Experts Affairs Committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) DUBAI,19th January 2021 (WAM) - As part of implementing the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support the judicial system in Dubai with qualified experts who can help ensure the accuracy of judicial decisions, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (2) of 2021 forming the ‘Experts Affairs Committee’ at Dubai Courts.

The Committee is chaired by Judge Khalid Obaid Al Mansouri while Judge Khalid Mubarak Kansham is the Vice Chairman. Other members of the Committee include Judge Saud Salem Aljabri, Judge Ahmed Fathi Karma, Mohammed Abdulla Almohammed, Hashim Salem Alkiwani and Jassim Abdulrahman Mohammed, in addition to an expert nominated by the Managing Director of Dubai Courts.

The Managing Director of Dubai Courts Taresh Eid Al Mansouri said the Committee seeks to speed up legal procedures especially in specialised cases, as well as further raise the competence of experts and enhance the role of experts in dispensing justice.

The Chairman of the Committee Judge Khalid Obaid Al Mansouri said the establishment of the Committee is part of the leadership’s ongoing efforts to promote justice, equality before the law and excellence in the judicial sector.

In December 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued Law No. (13) of 2020 regulating the expert witness profession in Dubai. The Law stipulated that Dubai Courts will establish the Experts Affairs Committee that will propose the rules and regulations for the classification of experts and approve the charter of ethics and professional conduct for experts and guidelines for experts’ fees.

The Committee is also responsible for approving the professional qualification examinations and training programmes for experts as well as reviewing applications from experts, requests for cancelling or suspending registration of experts, grievances submitted by experts regarding the results of their technical assessment and violations and complaints related to experts.

