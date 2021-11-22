UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed, Hamed Bin Zayed, Ministers Discuss Strengthening Cooperation With US Deputy Secretary Of Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed, Hamed bin Zayed, Ministers discuss strengthening cooperation with US Deputy Secretary of Treasury

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, have met with Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury, to enhance cooperation in the financial, economic, and commercial sectors.

Adeyemo also met with Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the UAE Central Bank.

During the meetings, UAE officials highlighted the progress the country has made in reinforcing its anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) systems by reviewing the latest developments in the implementation of the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

Moreover, participants commended the high level of engagement between the UAE and the US on AML/CFT issues, particularly following the convening of the UAE-US-UK Workshop on AML/CFT on 26th-27th October in Abu Dhabi at the Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

During the workshop, the UAE side presented on progress on the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to reviewing recent achievements and future plans. Participants also discussed virtual assets and the gold and precious metals industry as part of efforts to address risk across numerous sectors.

The UAE Government is engaging directly with the US to jointly counter money laundering, terrorist financing, funding for weapons of mass destruction, and other illicit activities. The UAE has already taken a series of tangible steps to address deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force. This is a matter of strategic importance to the UAE’s national security and the international financial system, with the UAE actively working to further enhance its framework to comply with international standards on combatting money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

In recent months, the UAE has increased its engagement with the US on key AML/CFT issues, including through workshops and events on cryptocurrency and crime, terrorist financing, virtual assets, human rights abuses, and corruption.

Related Topics

Terrorist Corruption Prime Minister Governor UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Rashid Salem Progress Cryptocurrency Money October Gold Financial Action Task Force Government Industry

Recent Stories

Turkey confirms 21,177 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 21,177 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 NIA raids residence, office of rights activist Khu ..

NIA raids residence, office of rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Srinagar

3 minutes ago
 Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

3 minutes ago
 Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Pe ..

Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Peshawar charge

3 minutes ago
 Minsk to Ban Access to Migrants For Int'l Organiza ..

Minsk to Ban Access to Migrants For Int'l Organizations That Only Want PR - Luka ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to chase the target of 125 runs in the fi ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 125 runs in the final T20I match against Banglad ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.