Maktoum Bin Mohammed Heads To Riyadh To Lead UAE Delegation To 'The Middle East Green Initiative Summit'

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed heads to Riyadh to lead UAE delegation to &#039;The Middle East Green Initiative Summit&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, has left the country to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leading the UAE delegation to participate in ''The middle East Green Initiative Summit'' in Riyadh.

The summit aims at addressing environmental challenges, finding effective solutions to overcome them, and supporting efforts to combat climate change.

Sheikh Maktoum is accompanied by a high-profile delegation including Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

