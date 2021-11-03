UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Hoists UAE Flag At Dubai Ruler's Court

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai, today hoisted the UAE flag at the Dubai Ruler’s Court. The occasion marks the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's assumption of office as the President of the UAE.

Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE flag is a symbol of pride, loyalty and belonging for the UAE and its people, who have pledged their allegiance to their country and leadership. The UAE continues to empower its citizens and create new opportunities for them to contribute to the nation’s development journey.

"The UAE Flag Day is an occasion to express our pride in the various milestones our nation has achieved under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates," Sheikh Maktoum said.

The leadership is keen to involve all UAE citizens and members of the community in this annual celebration as part of their efforts to enhance awareness of the nation’s cultural heritage among the youth and highlight endeavours to accelerate the country’s progress. The UAE flag is a symbol of the loyalty and love that the country’s people have for this land, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai added.

"Flag Day is a national occasion that reminds us of the UAE leadership’s efforts to continue on the development path laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers," Sheikh Maktoum said, calling on the youth to continue striving to achieve excellence to further raise the UAE’s global status.

Accompanying Sheikh Maktoum during the ceremony were Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of H.H. The Ruler’s Court of Dubai; Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department; Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Ahmad Mohammed bin Humaidan, Deputy Director-General of H.H. The Ruler's Court of Dubai; and Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee.

