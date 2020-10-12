UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Holds Meeting With Members Of Joint Task Forces Created To Enhance Dubai Government’s Services

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of joint task forces created to enhance Dubai Government’s services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai has stressed the importance of constantly improving the quality of integrated government services as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to simplify procedures for public services, and maintain high levels of responsiveness to customer needs.

He further stated that the priority given to developing integrated government services is also in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to ensure high levels of government excellence that makes Dubai a worldwide model for progress and development.

During a meeting with the joint task forces created to enhance Dubai Government’s services, he reviewed the end-to-end customer journey map for government services delivered through different channels and the various plans developed to enhance Dubai’s smart transformation.

Emphasising the value of collaboration, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said that instilling a strong sense of partnership and team spirit among government departments is necessary to create a new operating model that supports the development of future services.

"We are working together to explore new opportunities and provide new mechanisms for government service delivery keeping in mind the current and future needs of customers," he said. "The next phase will see a radical transformation in the operating models of government services.

There will be an increased focus on innovation aimed at simplifying the customer journey and integrating the delivery of key services as part of reinforcing Dubai’s status as a preferred global lifestyle and investment destination."

He expressed his appreciation for the work done by Dubai Government task forces and the exceptional services they provide customers and investors. "To realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, government services teams should make greater efforts to deploy innovative solutions that will enable them to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the current environment," he noted.

Developing state-of-the-art integrated smart services and enhancing government systems and service delivery to provide an outstanding customer experience are key priorities for the leadership, he went on to say.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed on the process of mapping out the customer journey for government services.

He underlined the need to develop the highest standards of service delivery across channels to promote Dubai’s global competitiveness. "Dubai has the skilled human capital required to provide the highest levels of government service excellence in various sectors," he noted.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development; Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zone Council, and other senior government officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Progress Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DS Railways conducts inspection of railways infras ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting to check smuggling o ..

2 minutes ago

Over 30 People Die From Fake Alcohol Poisoning in ..

2 minutes ago

India trying to destabilize Pakistan through creat ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrested armed dacoits

3 minutes ago

Youth have vital role in country's progress, prosp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.