Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of joint task forces created to enhance Dubai Government’s services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai has stressed the importance of constantly improving the quality of integrated government services as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to simplify procedures for public services, and maintain high levels of responsiveness to customer needs.

He further stated that the priority given to developing integrated government services is also in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to ensure high levels of government excellence that makes Dubai a worldwide model for progress and development.

During a meeting with the joint task forces created to enhance Dubai Government’s services, he reviewed the end-to-end customer journey map for government services delivered through different channels and the various plans developed to enhance Dubai’s smart transformation.

Emphasising the value of collaboration, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said that instilling a strong sense of partnership and team spirit among government departments is necessary to create a new operating model that supports the development of future services.

"We are working together to explore new opportunities and provide new mechanisms for government service delivery keeping in mind the current and future needs of customers," he said. "The next phase will see a radical transformation in the operating models of government services.

There will be an increased focus on innovation aimed at simplifying the customer journey and integrating the delivery of key services as part of reinforcing Dubai’s status as a preferred global lifestyle and investment destination."

He expressed his appreciation for the work done by Dubai Government task forces and the exceptional services they provide customers and investors. "To realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, government services teams should make greater efforts to deploy innovative solutions that will enable them to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the current environment," he noted.

Developing state-of-the-art integrated smart services and enhancing government systems and service delivery to provide an outstanding customer experience are key priorities for the leadership, he went on to say.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed on the process of mapping out the customer journey for government services.

He underlined the need to develop the highest standards of service delivery across channels to promote Dubai’s global competitiveness. "Dubai has the skilled human capital required to provide the highest levels of government service excellence in various sectors," he noted.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development; Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zone Council, and other senior government officials.