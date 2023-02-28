Maktoum bin Mohammed honours winners of Minister of Finance Award for Institutional Excellence 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, honoured today the winners of the Minister of Finance Award for Institutional Excellence 2022.

The award aims to encourage a work environment that aligns with the government excellence model and to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of Ministry of Finance employees who have achieved pioneering accomplishments at both individual and institutional levels.

Sheikh Maktoum commended the winners for their accomplishments and contributions towards enhancing the government’s financial work system and supporting the Ministry’s leadership in various initiatives and projects. He emphasised that the award is aimed at empowering employees in line with the UAE’s vision to promote government excellence.

Sheikh Maktoum said, “We are committed to continuing to develop the skills of exceptional employees in order to achieve pioneering results and cultivate cutting-edge work methods by creating a competitive environment that fosters excellence and leadership.”

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said, “The Ministry of Finance is proud of its team, which has a diverse set of skills and adheres to the highest global standards and practices to realise the Ministry’s strategic vision and achieve the UAE Government’s aspirations.”

Al Hussaini added, “The Minister of Finance Award for Institutional Excellence is a testament to His Highness’s dedication to recognising the accomplishments of employees and cultivating a culture of excellence. The award fosters a competitive environment that inspires employees to continually perform their best and recognises the exceptional efforts of the Ministry’s employees by evaluating their performance and achievements in terms of excellence and leadership.

The award reinforces the leadership’s endorsement of endeavours aimed at achieving exceptional outcomes at both the individual and institutional levels, in line with the government’s excellence system.”

The Ministry of Finance initiated the award programme under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, drawing on the categories of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award. The award encompasses ten categories, including Supervisory, Specialty, Customer Happiness, Government Communication, Future Jobs, Innovative Employee, and Youth. Additionally, there are categories for The Unsung Hero, The Good Role Model, and Projects/Work Teams awards.

Ten exceptional employees were recognised for their outstanding performance and honoured with the Minister of Finance Award for Institutional Excellence. The Supervisory category award was bestowed upon Fatima Al Naqbi, Azza Al Jasmi, and Maryam Al Shamsi, while Khawla Al-Hayas and Mohammed Bassiouni were honoured with the Specialty category award. Ahmed Al-Shaarat received the Innovative Employee award, and Sheikha Al-Hammadi was the recipient of the Youth category award. Suleiman Qatamesh was awarded the Future Jobs category award, while Reem Al Shehhi won the Government Communication category award. Ahmed Abu Al-Hamad was acknowledged with a special honour in The Unsung Hero category. The Projects and Work Teams award was presented to the Ministry’s Smart Application and Digital Procurement teams.

Sumaya Al Hameli was presented with the Good Role Model award, which was determined based on criteria such as achievement and influence. Azza Mohammed Al Suwaidi was recognised with the Learning and Career Development award, while Amna Al Shamsi was the recipient of the Innovation award. Talal Al Shehhi was honoured with the Citizenship and Positivity award, and Abdullah Al Zaabi was bestowed with the Leadership Spirit award.