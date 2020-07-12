UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Issues Decision Appointing DFSA Board

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 02:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision appointing DFSA Board

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, has issued a Decision reappointing Saeb Eigner as Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority’s, DFSA, Board of Directors.

His Highness also appointed Fadel Al Ali as Deputy Chairman of the Board and Abdul Wahid Al Ulama, Andrew Spindler, Apurv Bagri, Charles Flint QC, Swee Lian Teo, Julie Dickson and Sabine Lautenschlager as Board members.

Sheikh Maktoum said that Dubai has strengthened its position as one of the world’s most prominent financial and business centres, guided by the vision of His His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The emirate’s diversified economy, flexible financial policies, openness to global markets and ability to meet the requirements of major financial institutions have been key drivers of Dubai’s growth as a global financial centre, he added.

"As we look to strengthen Dubai’s position at the forefront of the global financial industry, the expertise of the DFSA Board of Directors, which brings together leading figures with illustrious achievements in the financial sector, will support us in consolidating growth. We look forward to working closely with the Board to support the development of the regulatory framework in order to accelerate the financial sector’s growth," he further said.

Saeb Eigner, Chairman of the DFSA, said, "The experience and active engagement of this highly effective and experienced Board is testament to the DIFC’s growing status among international financial centres. The decision by Dubai’s leadership to bring in the best people from a variety of international geographies is typically far-sighted. I am pleased to welcome Fadel Al Ali, a seasoned commercial member, in his new capacity as deputy chairman, as well as Sabine Lautenschlager, a new member who brings excellent experience at very senior level in the European regulatory sphere.

"Our board membership covers the US, UK, Continental Europe and Asia, including China and India. We are fortunate and enormously grateful for the strong support and guidance of Sheikh Maktoum as the DFSA develops as a leading respected international regulator, instilling trust and confidence in the world’s leading financial institutions, to come to and expand in the DIFC."

The Board Members have a wealth of senior-level regulatory, legal, financial market and business experience in a wide range of international financial centres, as well as the UAE. Their participation in setting the trajectory and policies of the DFSA and overseeing its operations contributes greatly to further strengthening DIFC’s growth as a global financial centre.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Business Europe China UAE Dubai Rashid Dickson Flint United Kingdom Market From Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Sharjah Ruler on ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues to deliver food assistance to Yemen& ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.