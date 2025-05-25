Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Violations, Grievances Committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) DUBAI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – In his capacity as Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, has issued Decision No. (4) of 2025 approving the operational procedures for the Central Violations Committee and the Grievances Committee under the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.

The operational procedures apply to employees and senior officials, including CEOs and those in higher executive positions of entities within the purview of the Authority.

The Decision ensures that disciplinary penalties are fair and proportionate to the offence, applying objective and impartial procedures to protect employee rights and reinforce accountability.

The Decision seeks to protect public funds and ensure that employees comply with workplace regulations, while at the same time offering them the right to appeal decisions affecting their legal status or job conditions, thus promoting fairness, job satisfaction, and stability in their work environment.

The Decision stipulates who can serve on the Central Violations Committee, its responsibilities, and procedures for addressing financial and administrative violations. It outlines clear, fair criteria for disciplinary penalties, ensuring investigations are objective and allowing employees to furnish written statements in their own defence.

It prohibits multiple penalties for the same offence, requires penalties to be proportionate to the severity of the violation, necessitates justifiable action, and limits penalties to those allowed by law.

The Decision also outlines the scope and powers of the Grievances Committee and sets a deadline of 15 working days for employees to submit grievances from the date they are notified of the contested decision. Grievances submitted after this period will be considered invalid. It also requires both the employee and the entity concerned to comply with the Grievances Committee’s ruling. The entity must enforce this ruling and inform the Financial Audit Authority once it has been implemented.

The Decision requires both committees to keep all sessions, discussions, records, and information confidential, allowing for disclosures only subject to approval from the Director General of the Financial Audit Authority and if it serves the public interest.

According to the Decision, the Financial Audit Authority will offer administrative and technical support to the Central Violations and Grievances Committees to help them fulfil their designated legal duties, pursuant to provisions of Law No. (4) of 2018, under which the Authority was established, and the newly promulgated Decision.

