Maktoum Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution Regulating 'Grant Of Law Enforcement Capacity' In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating 'Grant of Law Enforcement Capacity' in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Supreme Legislation Committee H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued the Supreme Legislation Committee Resolution No. (1) of 2020 Issuing the Implementing By-law of Law No. (8) of 2016 regulating the Grant of Law Enforcement Capacity in the Government of Dubai.

The Resolution authorises the Supreme Legislation Committee to receive and review applications to grant or revoke law enforcement capacities for Dubai Government employees. The decision on such applications will be taken pursuant to the rules and regulations set forth in the governing Law, this Resolution and other by-laws issued pursuant to either of them. The Committee will also publish the administrative decision related to granting or revoking law enforcement capacities in the Official Gazette.

The Supreme Legislation Committee will prepare and regularly update the application forms required to grant or revoke law enforcement capacities. Subsequently, all government departments must adhere to the applied rules and regulations, use the designated application forms and provide all documents specified by the law.

Pursuant to the Resolution, granting or revoking law enforcement capacities of any employee is subject to an administrative decision issued by the Director General of the concerned department after coordination with the Supreme Legislation Committee.

The Resolution requires the government department to provide proper law enforcement training for all employees at licensed training institutes in order to attain law enforcement capacities. The government departments can also provide internal training programmes if they satisfy all the requirements.

Any employee granted law enforcement capacities must comply with the provisions of the Legislation he is assigned to enforce and, while performing his duties, comply with the procedures stipulated therein. The Resolution also defines the provisions for revoking law enforcement capacities granted to any employee or contractor.

The Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee will issue all legislation required to implement this resolution.

The resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and is valid from the date of its publication

