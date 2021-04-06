Maktoum bin Mohammed launches website for Economic Security Centre of Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Dubai Deputy Ruler and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has officially launched the website of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai (www.esc.gov.ae).

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has enabled the emirate to make a quantum leap in development and provide exceptional services to the community.

Sheikh Maktoum said the Centre plays an important role in ensuring a stable economic and investment environment by defusing risks and combating illegal activities. Dubai’s advanced technological infrastructure will help it sustain its economic growth, accelerate its digital transformation and enhance the government’s performance, he added.

The new website enables the Economic Security Centre to enhance engagement with the community and various government departments. The website has created an online platform for raising public awareness about economic threats. New features in the website also support the Centre’s strategy of encouraging members of the community to submit ideas for promoting development.

Talal Belhoul, Chairman of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, said the mission of the Centre is inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to further enhance Dubai’s position as an international financial hub.

The Centre’s main role is to ensure a stable economic environment and develop strategic plans, policies and initiatives to promote sustainable economic growth, he said.

The organisation has played a significant role in mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19, working closely with its strategic partners, Belhoul noted. He expressed confidence that the new website will help the Centre deliver its responsibilities with even more efficiency.

Faisal Yousuf Selaitin, the Executive Director of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai, said effective and proactive communication with the community and the businesses sector will help the Centre combat financial malpractices and illegal activities. The new website provides an online platform for exchanging ideas and receiving suggestions on developing economic and financial laws and procedures, he added.

The Economic Security Centre of Dubai was established pursuant to Law No. (4) of 2016, amended in Law No. (9) of 2019, to promote economic security and counter financial crimes. The Centre has developed a system to pre-empt potential economic threats and devise innovative solutions to counter challenges.

The Centre works to maintain Dubai’s position as a global financial and economic hub, support the emirate’s financial stability, protect its economy, safeguard its investments from crimes, ensure the implementation of international best practices and enhance the confidence of investors and financial institutions operating in Dubai.