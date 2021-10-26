Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, led the UAE delegation to the middle East Green Initiative Summit, which concluded today in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Summit brought together international and regional leaders to foster consensus in delivering against shared environmental commitments. The event sought to identify and address environmental challenges, find effective solutions to overcome them, and support efforts to combat climate change.

Sheikh Maktoum commended the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and the follow-up of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to undertake initiatives that bring tangible benefits to the Gulf and Arab regions in various fields. The Middle East Green Initiative Summit reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to bring about a transformation in environmental conservation and resource sustainability in the region, HH Sheikh Maktoum said.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai further said that under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, places the highest priority on protecting the environment, preserving natural resources and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.

Sheikh Maktoum stressed that the UAE has made strong strides in embedding practices that strengthen environmental preservation and combat climate in its development model. Sustainability policies that ensure a strong balance between achieving development goals and preserving the environment and its natural resources, within the framework of international conventions and treaties, are integral to the nation’s strategic vision for development.

The Middle East Green Initiative will work to: Plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East (including 10 billion at home in Saudi Arabia);Develop carbon capture technology; Restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land reducing 2.5 percent of global carbon levels;Contribute to reducing carbon emissions resulting from hydrocarbon production in the region by more than 60% and propel the region towards achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.

H.H. was accompanied to the Summit by a high-profile delegation including Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.