Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Bahrain Crown Prince in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met today with Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed the efforts being made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the environment and conserve natural resources in the region through the MGI which aims to plant 50 billion trees, and combat pollution and soil erosion.

The initiative enjoys great support from world leaders, because of its benefits at the regional and international levels, the most important of which are tackling environmental challenges and improving the quality of life.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting.