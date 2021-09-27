Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Director General of the International Council of Museums

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Peter Keller, Director General of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The two sides discussed bilateral collaboration, opportunities for new partnerships in the museum sector and ways to promote cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange through museums.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed welcomed the Director General and the accompanying delegation and expressed his appreciation for ICOM’s efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of nations across the world, which is aligned with the UAE’s and Dubai’s own objective of protecting Emirati culture and raising awareness about the country’s heritage.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti; and Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority HE Hala Badri.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said Dubai is keen to host the 27th ICOM General Conference 2025 for the first time in the middle East. Dubai is one of three cities shortlisted to host the 27th edition of the largest international conference in the field of museums. Members of ICOM will vote in November 2021 to decide the host of the event.

H.H. also highlighted Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and exceptional track record in organising mega global events such as Expo 2020 Dubai, which make it one of the ideal venues for the ICOM General Conference.

Sheikha Latifa said the museum sector in the UAE has seen remarkable development due to the leadership’s keenness to enrich the cultural scene and enhance cultural exchange. World-class museums have been integral to Dubai’s development into an international cultural metropolis where creativity and the arts flourish. Dubai will provide the highest level of support to ensure the success of the 27th ICOM General Conference 2025, if the city is selected to host the event, she added.

In April, the UAE chapter of ICOM (ICOM-UAE), in cooperation with three government entities: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Tourism had submitted the UAE’s bid to host the ICOM General Conference 2025 under the theme 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.’ Dubai will be competing with Stockholm (Sweden) and Kazan (Russia) in the final round of voting.

The ICOM General Conference is held once every three years. The 25th edition held in 2019 in Kyoto, Japan, saw the participation of nearly 4,500 specialists in the field of museums from across over the world. The 26th edition is scheduled to be held in Prague, Czech Republic in 2022.