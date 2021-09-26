UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets Ministry Of Finance Action Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance action team

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said that the efforts of the late H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum over 49 years are the cornerstone of the work of Federal financial authorities and have helped establish the country’s stable political policies.

"The people of the UAE will never forget the pivotal role of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in reinforcing the UAE’s financial stability and establishing its financial institutions," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed made this statement during his meeting with an action team from the Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Former Minister of State for Financial Affairs, following the restructuring of the UAE Cabinet.

Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted the importance of working as one team within the ministry and in cooperation with federal and local authorities, affirming the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his new approach to federal government work, which will be prioritised in the UAE Government’s goals.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has high expectations from us, and we shall work as one team to provide the UAE’s people with decent living standards. At the Ministry of Finance, we will work to help achieve the 'Principles of the 50',adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the vision and new approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid," he said.

He then highlighted the importance of drafting financial policies based on the directives of the country’s leadership and the new methodology of the federal government.

During his meeting with the team, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about the overall progress of the team’s work and listened to workers and employees from various divisions explaining their duties and the local and international work of the ministry, most notably in terms of strengthening its financial, economic and trade links with various countries and organisations.

He was also briefed about the ministry’s objectives, in light of its strategy based on developing financial policies, increasing the UAE’s international competitiveness, and raising the efficiency of the federal budget.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget UAE Dubai Rashid Progress From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.