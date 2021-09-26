Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance action team

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said that the efforts of the late H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum over 49 years are the cornerstone of the work of Federal financial authorities and have helped establish the country’s stable political policies.

"The people of the UAE will never forget the pivotal role of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in reinforcing the UAE’s financial stability and establishing its financial institutions," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed made this statement during his meeting with an action team from the Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Former Minister of State for Financial Affairs, following the restructuring of the UAE Cabinet.

Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted the importance of working as one team within the ministry and in cooperation with federal and local authorities, affirming the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his new approach to federal government work, which will be prioritised in the UAE Government’s goals.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has high expectations from us, and we shall work as one team to provide the UAE’s people with decent living standards. At the Ministry of Finance, we will work to help achieve the 'Principles of the 50',adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the vision and new approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid," he said.

He then highlighted the importance of drafting financial policies based on the directives of the country’s leadership and the new methodology of the federal government.

During his meeting with the team, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about the overall progress of the team’s work and listened to workers and employees from various divisions explaining their duties and the local and international work of the ministry, most notably in terms of strengthening its financial, economic and trade links with various countries and organisations.

He was also briefed about the ministry’s objectives, in light of its strategy based on developing financial policies, increasing the UAE’s international competitiveness, and raising the efficiency of the federal budget.