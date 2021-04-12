Maktoum bin Mohammed meets taskforce in charge of developing Dubai Strategic Plan 2030

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the emirate will continue building on its success in implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to be a global leader across sectors and provide the highest quality of life to its community, under the close follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Sheikh Maktoum's remarks came during a meeting with the taskforce in charge of developing the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 held on the sidelines of the taskforce’s first workshop, which brought together representatives of 44 government and semi government entities.

Amidst the rapid transformations sweeping across the world, we need to strive harder to make sure Dubai is able to maintain the pace of its progress in advancing sustainable development and reinforcing its position as the world’s best city to live and work, he told the taskforce.

Sheikh Maktoum stressed the importance of maintaining a strong focus on Dubai being the best in whatever it does, a mindset that Mohammed bin Rashid sought to inculcate. As part of this focus, the efforts of various stakeholders need to be streamlined and integrated to achieve the best results. His Highness said exceptional creativity and innovation are required to continue offering the highest quality of life.

Addressing the taskforce His Highness said: "Sheikh Mohammed’s far-reaching vision continues to inspire us to embrace the opportunities of the future.

We are confident in your ability in converting this vision into concrete accomplishments in the years ahead. We will support you in implementing a new strategy that builds on the success of Dubai Plan 2021 to make quantum development leaps in every sphere," Sheikh Maktoum added.

"Under the leadership of my brother Hamdan bin Mohammed, we will continue to work to achieve our objectives with fresh ideas and a strong sense of team spirit. It is your commitment and dedication that will help Dubai win the race to the future," he added.

The first workshop of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 taskforce featured the presentation of a report from Dubai Pulse in addition to presentations on risks faced by the emirate, its performance in international indexes and major global trends. A decision was taken to form subcommittees to support the main taskforce in developing strategic priorities for the emirate. The subcommittees will include representatives of government, semi government entities, the private and not-for-profit sectors, local and international experts, academia and students, in addition to representatives of various segments of civil society. The public will contribute to the development of the new strategy through their suggestions provided on social media platforms.

Based on the leadership’s far-reaching vision, the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 seeks to build an exceptional future for Dubai in collaboration with all stakeholders. In today’s workshop, the taskforce took its first steps towards creating a new strategic blueprint to reinforce the city’s global competitiveness, in alignment with the UAE’s larger vision for the next 50 years.