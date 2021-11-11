Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with leaders of businesses in the emirate to discuss future opportunities unfolding for them as Dubai seeks to accelerate its development and enhance competitiveness.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai; Hamad Buamim, Director General of Dubai Chamber; and senior executives from various other government departments attended the gathering held at the Ruler’s Court. The interaction was part of a series of meetings aimed at discussing future-oriented opportunities emerging for businesses.

Representatives from businesses in key sectors such as Retail, Industries, Foods, Technology, e-Commerce, Fintech and Blockchain attended the meeting, sharing plans and proposing solutions on reinforcing their role in economic development in Dubai, which in turn can help raise Dubai’s economic competitiveness and shape a smart future.

The meeting also discussed how the companies can maximise benefits from the government’s support programmes and incentives for businesses "Dubai is taking its competitiveness to the next level after having consolidated its strong fundamentals and openness to successfully establish a hub for innovation and progress. Competitiveness is a shared culture in Dubai, and everyone is invited to contribute to its journey of sustainable development. Businesses in Dubai by their inherent nature and strengths are ideally placed to enhance competitiveness by adopting robust corporate governance practices and aligning their goals with the strategic focus of the government," Sheikh Maktoum stated.