Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Nestlé
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:01 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Laurent Freixe, CEO of Nestlé S.A., the world’s largest food and beverage company, at his office in Dubai.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading global companies and the significant opportunities created by the country’s infrastructure expansion and ambitious growth initiatives for expanding their business, reach and operations in the region.
He noted that the UAE’s strategic growth plans and its focus on fostering innovation, excellence and advanced technology adoption continue to make it a destination for investment, talent and innovation.
Sheikh Maktoum emphasised that partnerships with leading global companies like Nestlé play a key role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the city’s GDP and establish it as one of the world’s top three urban economies.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of the Department of Finance; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; and Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group.
