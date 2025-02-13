Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Schneider Electric

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Oliver Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, a global leader in industrial technology, energy management and automation.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the UAE’s vision to be at the global forefront of smart infrastructure, energy efficiency, and broader sustainable development.

He said that strategic partnerships with global industry leaders like Schneider Electric are key to advancing the country’s goals for energy resilience, infrastructure development and industrial growth.

He further said that such partnerships are also vital to achieving the UAE’s energy transition ambitions, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also emphasised that Dubai and the UAE continue to provide a productive platform and a supportive ecosystem for global companies to grow their business and expand their operations in the region and beyond.

Underpinned by a strong vision for innovation, Dubai offers the ideal environment for international companies to drive technological excellence and industry leadership, he added.

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric offers world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitisation to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. With an ecosystem of 150,000 people and more than a million partners, Schneider Electric operates in over 100 countries.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Helal Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority; and Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Business UAE Dubai Rashid Industry Million

Recent Stories

Modon Holding reports net profit of AED9.4 billion ..

Modon Holding reports net profit of AED9.4 billion in 2024

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Herit ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Heritage Days

19 minutes ago
 WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning ..

WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age

48 minutes ago
 'Palestinian people deserve to have state that the ..

'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..

49 minutes ago
 Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference ..

Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20

49 minutes ago
 Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

1 hour ago
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

1 hour ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

1 hour ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

1 hour ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

2 hours ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East