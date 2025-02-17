Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Bank Of Singapore

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025)
DUBAi,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met with Andrew Lee, Chairman of Bank of Singapore and Group Chairman of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC).
The meeting reviewed cooperation with Bank of Singapore, a leading private bank and the dedicated private banking arm of OCBC Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Southeast Asia.

Discussions highlighted the bank’s growing ties with Dubai following its establishment in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2016, as well as its vision for expanding operations in the region from Dubai.

The emirate’s advanced financial infrastructure and extensive support for financial institutions have reinforced its position as a leading global hub for finance and business.
The meeting highlighted Dubai’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with leading global financial institutions, reinforcing its status as a trusted business hub.

It also discussed the emirate’s innovative financial policies that support sustainable growth and the role of banks in financing strategic projects and advancing financial technology.
The discussions further explored the incentives and advantages offered by the UAE and Dubai to financial institutions, including world-class infrastructure and a robust regulatory framework that ensures an optimal environment for businesses to succeed.
The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.
Bank of Singapore is a leading private bank specialising in wealth management solutions, with assets under management increasing from $20 billion in 2010 to $116 billion as of September 2023.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including investment advisory, wealth planning, and trust solutions

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Governor Business UAE Dubai Bank Rashid Singapore Hub February September 2016 From Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breed ..

Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..

3 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore

22 seconds ago
 Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

13 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

15 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

10 minutes ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

30 minutes ago
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

30 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

18 minutes ago
 RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

26 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East