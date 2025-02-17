Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Bank Of Singapore
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025)
DUBAi,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met with Andrew Lee, Chairman of Bank of Singapore and Group Chairman of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC).
The meeting reviewed cooperation with Bank of Singapore, a leading private bank and the dedicated private banking arm of OCBC Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Southeast Asia.
Discussions highlighted the bank’s growing ties with Dubai following its establishment in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2016, as well as its vision for expanding operations in the region from Dubai.
The emirate’s advanced financial infrastructure and extensive support for financial institutions have reinforced its position as a leading global hub for finance and business.
The meeting highlighted Dubai’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with leading global financial institutions, reinforcing its status as a trusted business hub.
It also discussed the emirate’s innovative financial policies that support sustainable growth and the role of banks in financing strategic projects and advancing financial technology.
The discussions further explored the incentives and advantages offered by the UAE and Dubai to financial institutions, including world-class infrastructure and a robust regulatory framework that ensures an optimal environment for businesses to succeed.
The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.
Bank of Singapore is a leading private bank specialising in wealth management solutions, with assets under management increasing from $20 billion in 2010 to $116 billion as of September 2023.
The bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including investment advisory, wealth planning, and trust solutions
