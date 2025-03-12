Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of LGT Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today met with HSH Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman of the LGT Group, a leading international private banking and asset management firm. The meeting was held at H.H. Sheikh Maktoum’s office in Nad Al Sheba.

Speaking during the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the UAE’s strategic focus on strengthening collaborations with global financial institutions like LGT Group, in line with the leadership’s goals to accelerate the growth of the financial industry, expand investment opportunities and drive broader economic development.

The UAE’s global connectivity and investor-friendly ecosystem continue to attract the world’s leading financial institutions, he noted, adding that the country’s diversified economy and future-focused policies are creating significant growth opportunities for private banking services.

As a leading global financial hub, Dubai offers a dynamic business environment, world-class infrastructure, and progressive regulations that support the sustainable growth of financial services companies, Sheikh Maktoum said.

These advantages position the city as an ideal base for private banking and asset management firms looking to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the region and beyond, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum added.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, EmiratesNBD.

A Liechtenstein-headquartered international private banking and asset management group, the LGT Group has been owned for over eighty years by the Princely House of Liechtenstein. The Group operates in over 30 locations worldwide, with a workforce of more than 5,800 people. The LGT Group established an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre in February 2013. As of 30th June 2024, the company reported client assets under management totalling CHF356 billion. ​

