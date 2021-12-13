Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today received Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, at Expo 2020.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan and strengthen the trade and investment partnership between the two countries. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum stressed the importance of widening the horizons of cooperation between the two countries.

Akylbek Japarov praised the exceptional achievements of the UAE in the domain of development, and the common vision shared by the leadership of both countries. He also commended the resolve of the leadership of the two countries to take bilateral relations to greater heights.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and a strategic partnership between the two countries for modernising government operations as part of the UAE’s Government Knowledge Exchange Programme, aimed at sharing knowledge, experiences and success stories with governments in the region and across the world.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Akylbek Japarov.

Sheikh Maktoum also witnessed the signing of an agreement on Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the World Logistics Passport. The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Roman Kasimov, Senior Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting between the two sides was attended by Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Saeed Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan; and Hamad Buamim, President & CEO Dubai Chamber of Commerce.