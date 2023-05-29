UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chief Executive Of Moorfields Eye Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Dr. Martin Kuper, Chief Executive, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted Dubai’s keenness to strengthen collaboration with major international healthcare service providers to consolidate the city’s emergence as a global medical services hub. Dubai’s sustained focus on developing its medical infrastructure and attracting large-scale investments into the sector has enabled it to develop a healthcare system that ranks among the best in the world, he said.

With reliable and high-quality healthcare increasingly playing a vital role in raising economic resilience and sustainability, Dubai places a high priority on establishing the public-private sector partnerships necessary to create a robust medical ecosystem, Sheikh Maktoum noted. The emirate has also built a large pool of high-quality medical talent, which has ensured that Dubai offers access to the world’s best healthcare expertise, he added.

The meeting was attended by Helal Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO, Health Regulation Sector at DHA.

The leading provider of eye health services in the UK, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of the oldest and largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. In 2007, the organisation opened Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai at the Dubai Healthcare City, its first overseas branch. Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, through its affiliation with Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), offers educational courses covering the spectrum of ophthalmology subspecialties in the region.

