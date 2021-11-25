Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Crown Prince of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 25th November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Expo 2020.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed conveyed his sincere wishes for Bahrain’s continued progress and prosperity. He highlighted the strong strategic partnerships between the UAE and Bahrain in various fields, which contribute to the development of the region.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

The meeting also reviewed the significant progress in strengthening bilateral ties, which has seen several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to exchange knowledge and expertise in various fields that serve the mutual interests of both nations.

The two sides highlighted the importance of advancing partnerships in trade, investment, industry, education, health, food security, sustainable development and other vital sectors that are critical to shaping a bright future for both countries.

The meeting also discussed how the UAE's hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, will greatly benefit the region and provide opportunities to create a better future for humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also attended the meeting, along with several ministers and senior officials.