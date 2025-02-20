Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Deputy Prime Minister Of Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The meeting, held at the Ruler’s Court in Dubai, focused on strengthening bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides. Discussions covered key sectors that are vital to driving the sustainable development of the countries.

The two leaders also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

