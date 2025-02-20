Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Deputy Prime Minister Of Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.
The meeting, held at the Ruler’s Court in Dubai, focused on strengthening bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides. Discussions covered key sectors that are vital to driving the sustainable development of the countries.
The two leaders also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enhance defence capabilities
EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to strengthen military radio commun ..
LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction
SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditorium at Faculty of Agricultural ..
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ
Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan
EDGE to integrate MILSAR radars onto GARMOOSHA UAS
47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for Corruption & Misconduct
More Stories From Middle East
-
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 20253 minutes ago
-
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing3 minutes ago
-
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support for People of Determ ..3 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia3 minutes ago
-
EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence collaborate to enhance defence capabilities18 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group, Codan Communications join forces to strengthen military radio communication capabilities18 minutes ago
-
EDGE to integrate MILSAR radars onto GARMOOSHA UAS33 minutes ago
-
2PointZero acquires Maseera, pledging $1 billion to advance financial inclusion in emerging markets33 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bulgarian FM discuss enhancing ties over phone48 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in UN meeting to launch humanitarian plans addressing situation in Sudan48 minutes ago
-
UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic cooperation48 minutes ago
-
Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February1 hour ago