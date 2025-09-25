Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Deputy Prime Minister Of Vietnam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Nguyen Hoa Binh, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, at the Ruler’s Court in Dubai.

The meeting reflects the strong and steadily growing ties between the UAE and Vietnam, which have expanded significantly in recent years across diverse fields. Both leaders reviewed the progress achieved since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2024, a milestone that opened new avenues for cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said the UAE is keen to strengthen its relations with Vietnam, a partner with whom it shares a vision of progress, prosperity and sustainable development. He noted that the UAE looks forward to building on the momentum achieved by the Comprehensive Partnership to expand cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the two countries and the wider region. During the discussions, the two sides explored ways to further deepen ties in diverse sectors including trade, tourism, financial services, and investment.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1993, the UAE and Vietnam have steadily expanded cooperation in areas that advance the long-term interests of both nations and their peoples. Vietnam is the UAE’s largest non-oil trading partner within the ASEAN region, with non-oil trade reaching US$7.02 billion in H1 2025, up 16.9 percent from the corresponding period in 2024.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler’s Court; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Hoa Binh Vietnam From Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition ..

EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..

5 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam

6 minutes ago
 Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs ..

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..

35 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

51 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

1 hour ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

1 hour ago
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Gilani invites Azerbaijan’s speaker to Interparl ..

Gilani invites Azerbaijan’s speaker to Interparliamentary Speakers’ Conferen ..

3 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,043 poin ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,043 points

3 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
 NIPA delegation visits PPRA headquarters to explor ..

NIPA delegation visits PPRA headquarters to explore procurement reforms

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East