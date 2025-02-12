Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Minister Of Treasury Of Türkiye
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,12th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025.
During the meeting, H.H. emphasised the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Türkiye, in line with its vision to build a network of strategic global partnerships that foster sustainable economic growth.
He highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing shared challenges and advancing sustainable development — key themes of the World Governments Summit.
Discussions focused on expanding UAE-Türkiye collaboration across key sectors, particularly trade, tourism, and investment.
His Highness highlighted the UAE’s investor-friendly ecosystem, supported by robust infrastructure, progressive legislation, and a stable economic environment that facilitates business growth and fosters both strong public-private and international partnerships.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance; and Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD.
