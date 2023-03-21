UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With President And CEO Of JLL

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today met with Christian Ulbrich, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JLL, a global commercial real estate services company.

During the meeting, held at the office of the Executive Council of Dubai in Emirates Towers, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted Dubai's keenness to support the growth of its private sector partners in the UAE and across the region, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities and one of the world’s top four financial centres.

The meeting discussed the firm’s growth plans for the region and the various investment opportunities the UAE provides in key sectors, particularly real estate. The meeting also highlighted Dubai's highly efficient and reliable infrastructure and logistics facilities, and world-class legislative frameworks, which have created a flexible and secure business environment for global private sector companies to operate.

JLL is a Fortune 500 company with an annual revenue of US$20.9 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 103,000. Across the middle East and Africa (MEA), JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm operates in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1,650 internationally qualified professionals across its offices.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and Arif Amiri, CEO of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority.

