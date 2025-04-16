Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With President, COO Of Crypto.com
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today received Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The meeting was held at His Highness’s office in Dubai.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed underscored the UAE’s strategic aspiration to transform itself into a global hub for the digital economy by creating a regulatory environment and industry ecosystem that fosters innovation and excellence in digital assets and technologies.
H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also reiterated Dubai’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to generate an average of AED100 billion in new economic value annually through digital transformation projects.
The meeting discussed opportunities for collaboration in areas related to the digital economy, including emerging technologies, virtual assets, and financial innovation.
Crypto.com is one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, serving more than 80 million users globally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including cryptocurrency trading, digital wallets, and digital asset-backed payment solutions. Crypto.com operates in Dubai through its local entity, CRO DAX middle East FZE, which has received a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
