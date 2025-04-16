Open Menu

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With President, COO Of Crypto.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today received Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The meeting was held at His Highness’s office in Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed underscored the UAE’s strategic aspiration to transform itself into a global hub for the digital economy by creating a regulatory environment and industry ecosystem that fosters innovation and excellence in digital assets and technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also reiterated Dubai’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to generate an average of AED100 billion in new economic value annually through digital transformation projects.

The meeting discussed opportunities for collaboration in areas related to the digital economy, including emerging technologies, virtual assets, and financial innovation.

Crypto.com is one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, serving more than 80 million users globally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including cryptocurrency trading, digital wallets, and digital asset-backed payment solutions. Crypto.com operates in Dubai through its local entity, CRO DAX middle East FZE, which has received a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Company Rashid Middle East Hub Cryptocurrency April From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction ..

Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks pe ..

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com

2 minutes ago
 Govt schools transformed into quality educational ..

Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif

4 minutes ago
 Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali

4 minutes ago
 Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent H ..

Fawad Ali reflects on debut, Journey from Talent Hunt to PSL

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project ..

Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind

4 minutes ago
Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes e ..

Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national prog ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communica ..

Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..

31 minutes ago
 Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; P ..

Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather

24 minutes ago
 Recent appointments to address teachers shortage i ..

Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..

24 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakis ..

PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished al ..

Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East