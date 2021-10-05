Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS International at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Scott Price, President of UPS International, the world’s largest courier company, on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking during the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum said: "Productive partnerships with leading global private sector companies have been a key element of Dubai’s success as an international commercial hub. This ethos of partnership is also reflected in Expo 2020, where we are collaborating with a range of global companies like UPS to create a platform for countries across the world to showcase their greatest innovations and ideas." He expressed his appreciation to the UPS President for the role the company is playing as the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

"As an enabler of trade and economic development, logistics is a key strategic sector for Dubai. The importance of this sector was further reinforced during the pandemic when it was instrumental in transporting material that saved lives and livelihoods worldwide. Our initiatives in this industry have played a vital role in catalysing the city’s emergence as a leading economic hub and a bridge between the markets of the east and west," Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed noted.

Sheikh Maktoum further said Dubai will continue to nurture synergistic partnerships with global companies in logistics and other sectors and offer them dynamic new growth opportunities to help them thrive internationally, based out of Dubai.

The meeting was also attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

Scott price said that UPS is happy to be the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, a role in which it is handling a range of complex logistics operations for the mega global event.

UPS is the largest courier company in the world by revenue, with annual revenues of around $85 billion in 2020. Dubai serves as the headquarters for the company’s operations in the Indian Subcontinent, middle East and Africa, a region that has some of the world’s fastest growing logistics markets.

Earlier this week, UPS launched the world’s first solar-powered vehicle charging point at Expo 2020 Dubai where it is being used by the company to power its fleet of electric delivery vans.