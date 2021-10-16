UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Slovak Prime Minister At Expo 2020

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger at Expo 2020.

The meeting was attended by ministers and officials from both sides. Welcoming the visiting Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Slovak Republic.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to advance cooperation in economic, trade and investment fields. The two sides also explored new pathways to enhance cooperation, promote engagement between each other’s government and private sectors and increase mutual trade.

The meeting stressed the importance of facilitating investment opportunities for UAE and Slovak institutions and companies in each other’s markets and expanding ties in key sectors including healthcare, energy, sustainable development, infrastructure, innovation, and future-oriented and fourth industrial revolution technologies.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and the Slovak PM also discussed several other issues of mutual interest, including global efforts to combat the pandemic and accelerate recovery and growth.

