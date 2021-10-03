Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi to review major ongoing projects and initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied by Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Al Hussaini and former Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Obaid Al Tayer.

H.H. met with teams of various departments and commended them on their team spirit and sense of positivity.

He encouraged them to further strengthen their efforts to implement the development vision of the UAE leadership for the next half a century in line with the Fifty Year Charter and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. also highlighted the importance of maintaining the highest international standards and keeping pace with regional and global changes. He called on the teams to work to further enhance the financial planning processes of the Federal government, boost financial sustainability and increase efficiencies in implementing the national budget.

He said that team spirit and collaboration will continue to be key hallmarks of the operations of the Ministry of Finance. Its efforts should be driven by the goal of effectively implementing the leadership’s vision to ensure the welfare of UAE citizens, advance the nation’s development journey and boost the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness regionally and globally, he said.