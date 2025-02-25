Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With UK’s Economic Secretary To The Treasury
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today met with Emma Reynolds, the UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury. The meeting was held at H.H. Sheikh Maktoum's office.
H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE and the UK enjoy a deep-rooted economic relationship that continues to evolve and expand, reflecting the two countries’ shared vision for a dynamic, sustainable global economy.
The UAE remains committed to fostering a strategic partnership with the UK that supports long-term prosperity and innovation-led growth, he stressed.
The meeting underscored the importance of accelerating investment and trade, building on the UAE’s position as the UK’s largest trading partner in the middle East.
Both sides discussed closer cooperation to enhance investment flows, promote sustainable financial frameworks, strengthen financial markets, and leverage opportunities for growth in financial services and fintech.
The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market; Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre; Fadel Al Ali, Chairman, Dubai Financial Services Authority; and Safeya Hashem Al Safi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with fri ..
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds
High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia5 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership20 minutes ago
-
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards21 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague Basketball21 minutes ago
-
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens51 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador1 hour ago
-
SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair1 hour ago
-
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Unified Medical Operations Command Centre ecosystem in Abu Dhab ..2 hours ago
-
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments2 hours ago