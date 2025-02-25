Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today met with Emma Reynolds, the UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury. The meeting was held at H.H. Sheikh Maktoum's office.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE and the UK enjoy a deep-rooted economic relationship that continues to evolve and expand, reflecting the two countries’ shared vision for a dynamic, sustainable global economy.

The UAE remains committed to fostering a strategic partnership with the UK that supports long-term prosperity and innovation-led growth, he stressed.

The meeting underscored the importance of accelerating investment and trade, building on the UAE’s position as the UK’s largest trading partner in the middle East.

Both sides discussed closer cooperation to enhance investment flows, promote sustainable financial frameworks, strengthen financial markets, and leverage opportunities for growth in financial services and fintech.

The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market; Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre; Fadel Al Ali, Chairman, Dubai Financial Services Authority; and Safeya Hashem Al Safi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy.