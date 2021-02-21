Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, said today that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to guide the development of Dubai’s value proposition and supportive environment for businesses. Under Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, Dubai has further reinforced its partnership with the local and global private sector to renew growth and development. This partnership has been a key factor behind the emirate’s ability to take decisive action to ease the challenges resulting from the pandemic and drive rapid recovery.

Dubai’s leadership is committed to help the private sector enhance the momentum of their growth in all sectors, including the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition (MICE) sector, he stressed.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed’s comments came at the opening of the 26th edition of Gulfood 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The landmark five-day trade show, the first global in-person F&B event to be held in the past 12 months, has drawn 2,500 companies from 85 countries, reinforcing its position as a major global F&B industry event.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai said the emirate’s science-based strategic planning and continued monitoring of data emerging from the prevailing situation enables it to be flexible, speedy and decisive in responding to rapidly changing developments. Dubai continues to provide the ideal base for global companies to tap opportunities not only in the region, but also some of the world’s fastest growing markets surrounding it, he said.

H.H. visited the Italian Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at this year's Gulfood, with more than 120 companies that are showcasing Italy's innovative initiatives and products focused on food sustainability and healthy food. Italy exports about $5 billion worth of these products annually. The Deputy Ruler of Dubai also visited the pavilion of France, one of the UAE's leading trading partners in food products.

The 30 French companies participating in the event are seeking to strengthen relationships with the region's major F&B manufacturers and producers.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed praised the measures taken by the Dubai World Trade Centre to ensure the safety of all exhibitors and visitors. These measures are aligned with Dubai's efforts to ensure the highest standards of preventive protocols in all economic sectors and its strategy to revitalise business activity and growth, His Highness said.

"We are extremely grateful for the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as we bring together the global food industry at this much-anticipated 26th edition of Gulfood. Industry trust in Gulfood reflects confidence in Dubai as a strategic gateway for global F&B trade, its vision to connect the biggest success-makers and brightest minds from established and new markets, and its ability to lead by example in providing a safe face-to-face business environment," said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

With the show’s timely return and DWTC’s commitment to strict health and safety protocols, businesses are buoyed by the prospect of securing orders early to gain crucial first-mover advantage. Gulfood is set to support the industry’s efforts to create a transformative year.

Gulfood Innovation Summit, to be held from 22nd – 24th February, will gather the world’s leading government leaders, food scientists, analysts, influential chefs, and industry pioneers to discuss and explore innovations that aim to revolutionise the future of food and discuss emerging themes and prospects that have arisen out of global efforts to combat COVID-19.

The UAE National Food Security Strategy will be one of the key topics featured in Summit. Other industry topics to be discussed include adapting to healthier, sustainable lifestyles; supply chain opportunities; tourism and retail; and leveraging emerging and future food technologies.