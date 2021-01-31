Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulatory Procedures Guide on Personal Affairs’ at Dubai Courts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 31st January 2021 (WAM) - In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support judicial work and promote family stability and cohesion, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the issuance of the ‘Regulatory Procedures Guide on Personal Affairs’, a guide on unified litigation procedures related to personal affairs matters at Dubai Courts.

Director General of Dubai Courts Taresh Eid Al Mansouri welcomed the decision by HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, saying the guide will help streamline and standardise litigation procedures related to personal affairs. He praised the UAE leadership, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for placing high priority on the wellbeing and stability of families and society.

Al Mansouri further said the new guide offers solutions to some of the judicial challenges related to personal status.

He said the guide will support the issuance of fair and impartial rulings, which are key to ensuring family stability in Dubai in accordance with the principles of Islamic law and the provisions of UAE civil law.

Judge Dr. Jassim Al Housani, a judge at the Court of Cassation, Dubai Courts, said that given the impact of personal affairs claims on UAE society, ensuring justice is critical to maintaining family stability. The guide will provide a set of comprehensive guidelines on unified court procedures in adjudicating personal affairs disputes. Furthermore, it will serve a reference for Dubai Courts judges and administrators.

The guide, which has nine chapters, outlines innovative judicial solutions for court proceedings including: one-day court proceedings in matters of personal status, verdicts on personal status petitions, travel bans and permissions, alternative solutions for the liquidation of disputed estates, provision of family counselling with the aid of telecommunication technologies, the role of judges in supervising the guidance process, the functions of family guidance committees, the duties of the family counsellor, and forms for reconciliation agreements.

The new guide also assists judges in standardising the criteria for assessing alimony and includes templates to help judges prepare the text of court rulings.