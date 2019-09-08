Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today received Dr. Stefan Ochman, Chairman and CEO of Merck, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed Dr. Ochman and his delegation, and highlighted Dubai’s efforts to attract investments in all sectors to benefit the national economy, adding that all companies, investors and businessmen are given special care in a comprehensive working environment, in line with international standards.

During the meeting, both sides discussed topics related to the company's regional and global strategies, and explored ways of cooperation between Dubai and Merck to achieve the company's regional ambitions, as well as to enhance its partnership with the city and Expo 2020 Dubai.

"We are committed to working with those who share our vision of a better world," noted Sheikh Maktoum.

Dr. Ochman expressed his admiration for the UAE and Dubai and the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make Dubai a meeting place for those shaping future industries. He also praised Dubai's infrastructure, logistical facilities and incentives for companies and investors in all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

Founded in 1668, Merck is a German multinational pharmaceutical, chemical and life sciences company headquartered in Darmstadt, with around 50,000 employees in around 70 countries.