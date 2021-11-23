Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Bernard Mensah, President of International, Bank of America, at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The meeting discussed opportunities for international banks in the UAE, the keenness of global investors to benefit from the business environment offered by the country, and its emergence as a leading destination for investors and global financial institutions.

Mensah highlighted the importance of Dubai and the UAE as a global financial hub, and praised the incentives it offers investors, and the country’s advanced infrastructure and robust legislative framework.

He also praised Dubai’s recent initiatives to develop the financial markets, and the listing of government and semi-government firms on Dubai Financial Market aimed at attracting more investors and accelerating growth.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC.