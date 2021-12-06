Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today received the CEOs of Nissan Motor Corporation, the Official Automotive Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum received Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Nissan, Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson of the Africa, middle East, India, Europe and Oceania Region of the Company, and Friederike Kienitz, Senior Vice President Sustainability, Corporate Affairs & Governance, at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum lauded the role of the private sector as a key partner in the UAE's economic development.

He highlighted the UAE leadership's keenness to create convenient conditions that enable national and international organisations to positively participate in driving economic growth, amidst the deep-rooted partnership between the public and private sectors.

He then commended the role of international organisations in shaping the future by offering services and launching projects and initiatives aimed at serving the people and ensuring their convenience across future sectors.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Dr. Amina Al Rustamani, Member of the board of Directors of the Abdulwahed Al Rustamani Group, also attended the meeting.