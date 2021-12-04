UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Receives Sri Lankan President

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 06:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Sri Lankan president

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today received Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, at Expo 2020 Dubai, and discussed with him the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka and ways to develop them in all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Sheikh Maktoum affirmed the UAE's keenness to boost cooperation with various countries and peoples in various economic, cultural, tourism and other fields in a manner that is commensurate with the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

President Rajapaksa congratulated the UAE on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee, stressing his country's desire to develop its cooperation with the UAE in various fields, to support sustainable development efforts and meet the aspirations of national development in both countries.

