Maktoum Bin Mohammed Says UAE Flag Day Embodies Values Of Unity And Solidarity

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said the UAE Flag Day is an occasion that embodies the enduring values and principles upon which the UAE is founded. It also served to highlight the strong sense of belonging, loyalty and solidarity that define the bond between the leadership and citizens, he added.

His Highness extended his best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, besides citizens and residents on the occasion.

His Highness was speaking during celebrations to mark the UAE Flag Day at Al Shindagha, Dubai, where he hoisted the UAE flag in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum said, “We are committed to continuing what our founding fathers and ancestors began, drawing inspiration from their spirit of determination and resilience to further the remarkable journey of unity.”

During the ceremony, which was organised by Watani Al Emarat Foundation, he said that the UAE flag has long symbolised the achievements of the nation in various sectors and the progress it has made across diverse spheres while being globally competitive and displaying high standards of government performance. The visionary leadership has ensured the UAE’s place among advanced nations, he added, noting that the UAE flag will always remain a symbol of unity and solidarity.

The event was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, CEO of Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

