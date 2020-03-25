UrduPoint.com
Maktoum Bin Mohammed Suspends Eviction Judgments In Residential-cum-commercial Facilities In Dubai

Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed suspends eviction judgments in residential-cum-commercial facilities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to take all necessary measures to help people overcome the challenges caused by the global outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued directives to suspend eviction judgments relating to residential and commercial facilities.

The suspension of eviction judgments is applicable to judgments issued in March and April and not applicable to abandoned homes.

Sheikh Maktoum also suspended imprisonment judgments on all rental related cases.

The generous gesture reflects the leadership’s humanitarian considerations at a time when people are facing challenges. Sheikh Maktoum affirmed that the leadership is keen to help all members of the community, adding that the UAE places the highest priority on human values and safeguarding the well-being of people and families.

