Maktoum Bin Mohammed Tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, today toured the Dubai Airshow exhibition area.

He visited the UAE Space Agency’s stand, where he was briefed by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, on the operations and programmes of the agency Sheikh Maktoum visited the stand of Amazon Web Services, where he was shown around the cloud services it provides for clients. He also visited Raytheon Technologies, where he learned about its solutions and services that support the growth of commercial air travel in the post-pandemic phase, as well as the research and development of platforms and systems aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of both its aerospace and defense customers.

Another highlight of His Highness’s tour was Emirates’ display of its four-class configured A380. The aircraft features the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to revamped interiors and enhancements across all cabins. Emirates is also displaying its Cirrus SR 22 and Embraer Phenom 100 training aircraft, utilised by the Emirates Flight Training Academy. Emirates Flight Training academy instructors are on hand at the site to provide visitors tours of the training aircraft.

Sheikh Maktoum also visited the stand of Strata Manufacturing, a local company owned by Mubadala, where he was briefed about the services of the company. His Highness also visited the stand of UAE-based EDGE Group, one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world that develops disruptive defence solutions.

