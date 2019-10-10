Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited the 39th GITEX Technology Week, which concluded Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum toured the exhibition area and visited the stands of Dubai Government entities participating in the exhibition, where he was briefed about the various projects and smart solutions showcased at the event.

He visited the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion where 32 government entities displayed their projects and solutions and showcased their achievements in providing digital services.

Sheikh Maktoum also visited the Government of Sharjah pavilion in which 33 departments and government agencies participated. His Highness was briefed about the various digital services and solutions they provide. He also visited the Government of Ajman pavilion, which featured 12 government entities and witnessed the launch of 22 innovative digital services and new applications along with the signing of eight cooperation agreements to facilitate the process of digital transformation in Ajman. Sheikh Maktoum also visited the Government of Fujairah pavilion and was briefed about various projects and services.

Furthermore, Sheikh Maktoum visited the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior pavilion where he was briefed about various electronic and smart services it offers citizens and residents of the Kingdom. Saudi government entities participating in the ministry’s pavilion included the National Information Center; Public Security; Passports Department; Civil Defense; Border Guards; King Fahad Security College; Civil Affairs; the Ministry's Security Agency; the General Directorate of Communications and Security Systems, and the Reception and E-Communications Center.

Sheikh Maktoum also visited pavilions and stands of various Dubai Government entities including Dubai Courts’ stand, where he inaugurated the "Digital Justice Platform" in the presence of HE Tarish Eid Al Mansoori, General Manager of Dubai Courts.

His Highness also visited Dubai Public Prosecution’s stand, where he was briefed by Dubai Attorney General HE Essam Issa Al Humaidan and Advocate-General Salah Bou Farroucha Al Felasi, about the "Smart Report", which allows traffic police officers to log in to the smart application and file details like accident location, number of injured and the nature of their injuries. They can also upload photos and videos from the scene, in addition to the personal details of the parties involved.

He also visited the Dubai Police pavilion, where he was briefed about key projects currently being executed by Dubai Police including the world's first floating Smart Police Station, which will help sea users and residents of The World islands access to Dubai Police’s services. His Highness also reviewed the 'Eye of the Police' which is part of Dubai Police's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and programmes designed to fight crimes and ensure safety.

At the stand of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), His Highness was briefed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, about the innovative services and projects GDRFA offers, including the Smart travel initiative.

At the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) stand, His Highness was briefed about the latest smart services, customer services and innovative digital technologies in electricity and water. These included the Manarati Smart Pole Initiative, which features innovative applications including charging electric vehicles, interactive screens, smart environmental sensors, and internet access; Smart Response service, which has several features such as early self-diagnosis of electricity and water interruptions to reduce the steps needed to deal with complaints by following up and solving them through DEWA’s smart app and website; DEWA Store app, which provides exclusive offers and discounts in cooperation with a number of public and private sector companies; Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee that answers customer queries, both in Arabic and English on Facebook, Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, robots, and DEWA’s WhatsApp.

His Highness also visited Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stand, where he was briefed about various projects and initiatives such as the test-run of digital advertising on taxi windows, and the Virtual Nol card that will allow payments to be made for parking fees, shopping bills, and fuel charges, among other e-services.

At Dubai Customs’ stand, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about its AI Productivity Engine developed in-house, which aims to boost government efficiency by disrupting productivity using artificial intelligence to turn hours worked into productive hours.

At the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) stand, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about various e-services offered by DHA including DubaiHealthBooking.com, a single platform for booking medical appointments in government and private health facilities in Dubai. It aims to enable residents to experience easy, convenient and accessible care while booking health facilities in Dubai.

His Highness was also briefed about Dubai Municipality’s virtual reality simulation and training system; a smartphone application to self-design building supplements; the Dubai Recycles initiative that aims to divert waste from landfills; and a smart inspection system to inspect facilities, restaurants, licences, and permits issued by Dubai Municipality; Sheikh Maktoum concluded his tour by visiting the Professional Communication Corporation where he reviewed various technology services the organisation provides.