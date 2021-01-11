Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

H.H. reviewed GDRFA’s operational processes and its efforts to adopt advanced technologies that form part of its endeavor to ensure the highest international standards in line with Dubai’s position as a leading global business, finance and tourism hub.

Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and senior GDRFA officials who briefed His Highness about GDRFA’s smart transformation projects that have been implemented under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Maktoum was also briefed about GDRFA’s various departments and the organisation’s efforts to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for passengers travelling through Dubai’s various ports of entry.