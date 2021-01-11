UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Visits Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs In Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:00 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

H.H. reviewed GDRFA’s operational processes and its efforts to adopt advanced technologies that form part of its endeavor to ensure the highest international standards in line with Dubai’s position as a leading global business, finance and tourism hub.

Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and senior GDRFA officials who briefed His Highness about GDRFA’s smart transformation projects that have been implemented under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Maktoum was also briefed about GDRFA’s various departments and the organisation’s efforts to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for passengers travelling through Dubai’s various ports of entry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid Hub

Recent Stories

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

1 minute ago

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

32 minutes ago

Dense fog to prevail in city Lahore

26 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.