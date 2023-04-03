Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, visited the majlis of Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman of Emirates NBD, in the Al Khawaneej area of Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum exchanged greetings with the attendees and stressed the UAE leadership’s keenness to consolidate the values of tolerance and social solidarity within society.

The gathering was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Butti bin Juma Al Maktoum; Sheikh Mohammed bin Juma Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, along with a number of senior officials.