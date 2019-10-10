UrduPoint.com
Maktoum Bin Mohammed Visits Sharjah Pavilion At GITEX

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited the Sharjah Government Pavilion at the GITEX Technology Week 2019.

His Highness was received by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah's eGovernment Department.

Over a course of five days, Sharjah Government departments demonstrated the digital transformation drive being carried out across emirate by showcasing their innovative, customer-centric digital services and latest launches at a large-scale pavilion where up to 33 government departments participated to showcase the emirate’s transition to digital, knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the Sharjah Government’s participation in the region’s largest tech event, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed said the digital breakthroughs showcased over five days "translate the sage instructions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to accelerate the emirate’s transition to the digital age and knowledge-based economy."

He hailed the remarkable evolution and optimum performance witnessed across the emirate’s government departments, noting that "digital economy has become a tangible reality that we all have to be well versed with and meet its challenges."

