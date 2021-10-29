Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets with the President of the Swiss Confederation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today visited the Switzerland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and met with Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.

Speaking during the tour, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said Expo 2020 Dubai offers the 192 participating countries an opportunity to present their innovation, creativity and ideas for shaping the future. At the same time, Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity for the countries to showcase their traditions and culture.

H.H. said the presence of more than 200 nationalities living in harmony in Dubai reflects the key role coexistence, collaboration and innovation play in enhancing prosperity.

During the visit, Sheikh Maktoum was introduced to the Swiss Pavilion’s curated visual journey that informs visitors about the nation’s history, culture, ecology, natural beauty, innovation, cuisine and arts.

Under the theme ‘Reflections’, the Pavilion features iconic cubic architecture, a giant interactive mirrored façade and a ‘Swiss crystal cave’. Based on the concept of a journey, visitors can experience surprising facets of Switzerland by walking through the Pavilion.

Visitors can go on a hike through a sea of fog or travel on a magic carpet to feel the thrill of excitement as Switzerland‘s breathtaking nature comes into view. Visitors can also enjoy magnificent landscapes and discover opportunities offered by the country, in addition to tasting Swiss chocolate specialties.