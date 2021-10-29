UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Visits Swiss Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai, Meets With The President Of The Swiss Confederation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets with the President of the Swiss Confederation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today visited the Switzerland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and met with Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.

Speaking during the tour, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said Expo 2020 Dubai offers the 192 participating countries an opportunity to present their innovation, creativity and ideas for shaping the future. At the same time, Expo 2020 Dubai is an opportunity for the countries to showcase their traditions and culture.

H.H. said the presence of more than 200 nationalities living in harmony in Dubai reflects the key role coexistence, collaboration and innovation play in enhancing prosperity.

During the visit, Sheikh Maktoum was introduced to the Swiss Pavilion’s curated visual journey that informs visitors about the nation’s history, culture, ecology, natural beauty, innovation, cuisine and arts.

Under the theme ‘Reflections’, the Pavilion features iconic cubic architecture, a giant interactive mirrored façade and a ‘Swiss crystal cave’. Based on the concept of a journey, visitors can experience surprising facets of Switzerland by walking through the Pavilion.

Visitors can go on a hike through a sea of fog or travel on a magic carpet to feel the thrill of excitement as Switzerland‘s breathtaking nature comes into view. Visitors can also enjoy magnificent landscapes and discover opportunities offered by the country, in addition to tasting Swiss chocolate specialties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Visit Rashid Same Switzerland 2020

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to participate in the 5th Dubai F ..

53 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Seyche ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Seychelles at the country’s Pavili ..

1 minute ago
 This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one ..

This is why we think the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is one of the most immersive soundin ..

2 minutes ago
 Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fi ..

Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fight against drug abuse

4 minutes ago
 Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of ..

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of Right-Wing Extremists in Siber ..

4 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job ..

Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job opportunities for special per ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.