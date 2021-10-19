Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today toured the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said that the diversity and the quality of innovations featured at the global mega event provide us with an understanding of how the world’s future is being shaped, as countries resume economic activity and race to compensate for the missed opportunities over the last two years.

During his tour to the India Pavilion at the Opportunity District, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed on the country’s rich ancient civilisation, aspirations for the future and the rapid growth of its economy.

The India Pavilion showcases the country’s five ‘Ts’ Talent, Trade, Tradition, Tourism and Technology. The four-storey pavilion structure explores everything from the country’s yoga and wellness story to its burgeoning space technology sector. Visitors to the pavilion are able to discover India’s wonderful art, culture and natural wonders, as well as the country’s array of business and investment opportunities.

Sheikh Maktoum also visited the Pakistan Pavilion located at the Opportunity District, which showcases the country’s diverse environmental beauty. The pavilion offers a one-of-a-kind tour of the nation’s towering ‘peaks of progress’ in sustainability, sports, technology and much more.

With a history spanning 7,000 years, ever-evolving with art, culture and diversity, Pakistan is one of the world’s best-kept secrets.

During the tour, H.H. was briefed on the main highlights in Pakistan’s journey towards the future through the pavilion’s huge interactive screens.

His Highness’s visit to Expo 2020 also included a tour of the Singapore Pavilion at the Sustainability District. The lushly-landscaped, net-zero energy pavilion showcases how Singapore has overcome geographic limitations to become a green, liveable and resilient city of the future.

Sheikh Maktoum toured the pavilion which brings a slice of Singaporean greenery to Dubai, creating a lush, fully explorable rainforest experience. Echoing Singapore’s vision of a City in Nature, the open-air pavilion unfolds across 1,500 square metres of soft tropical plant life, centred upon three striking, themed garden cones and capped by a solar canopy and hanging garden.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which features the participation of 192 countries, opened on 1 October 2021 and will continue until 31 March 2022. The world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the start of the pandemic and the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 is set to consolidate Dubai's emergence as a city where promising ideas that can help create a better global future are incubated. More than 771,000 visitors have visited the mega event since it opened its doors.