Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum President discuss cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, met with Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Co-Chairman of the Global Future Councils.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of expanding the cooperation between the UAE and the forum, to support global sustainability and future industries.

Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted the keenness of the UAE and Dubai to advance their strategic ties with the forum, as well as international organisations and countries interested in creating a better future, noting that this embodies the vision and directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to promote partnerships between the public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, creative minds and innovators from around the world related to future sectors that are relevant to the lives of people.

Brende praised the future vision of the UAE’s leadership, as well as Dubai's efforts to participate in international efforts and initiatives to achieve sustainability.

