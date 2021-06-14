UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Redomiciles To DIFC, Joins Nasdaq Dubai’s Private Market

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds redomiciles to DIFC, joins Nasdaq Dubai’s Private Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Malabar Investments, the international investment arm of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has announced that it has redomiciled the company with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the registration of its shares of international operations with Nasdaq Dubai’s Central Securities Depository (CSD).

The move is a significant step that strengthens Malabar’s links with investors and provides the company with a transparent, well regulated, efficient and secured solution for its share-related corporate actions.

Malabar Group’s Chairman M. P. Ahammed rang Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening bell, in the presence of Essa Kazim, DIFC Governor and Chairman of Dubai Financial Market (DFM); Dr. PA Ibrahim Haji, Co-Chairman of Malabar Group; Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Deputy CEO of DFM, as well as other senior representatives from both sides.

The group’s entry into the Nasdaq Dubai Private Market enables its 300+ shareholders from international operations to buy and sell shares with the approval of the board of Directors through brokerage companies like Emirates ENBD Securities.

Transfers of ownership will take place securely in Nasdaq Dubai’s Central Securities Depository (CSD), while trading will take place off-exchange as the company remains privately held.

Essa Kazim commented, "As the leading centre of excellence and international financial hub of the region, Dubai has been committed to provide various types of companies with numerous opportunities to avail benefits of capital markets and empower their growth strategies.

"The world-class business environment of DIFC as well as the infrastructure and regulations of Nasdaq Dubai have been a key success factor in continuously attracting numerous leading businesses from across the globe whether to set up new companies, redomicile their current activities or implement their capital market transactions."

The DIFC is the leading financial hub for the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and a nominal GDP of US$ 7.7 trillion.

For his part, the Chairman of Malabar Group said, "As Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to grow internationally, it has become imminent that the holding company be based in a jurisdiction like DIFC with high international standards of transparency, regulations and compliance. The Board has also recognised the requirement of having an independent regulated authority as the registrar of shares (being Nasdaq Dubai) with share transfer occurring through a more formalised and transparent process."

Related Topics

Africa Governor Business Dubai Company Buy Middle East Hub Dubai Financial Market Gold Market From Share Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion P

Recent Stories

UAE–EU Working Group on Human Rights stresses im ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says No One at NATO Wants 'New Cold W ..

19 minutes ago

'Strategic depth' obsolete as Pakistan committed t ..

20 minutes ago

Biarritz risk sanctions after post-match pitch inv ..

20 minutes ago

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO S ..

20 minutes ago

Sixth to Eight grade classes to resume from June 1 ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.