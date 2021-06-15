UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaria No More Launches India Interagency Expert Committee On Malaria And Climate To Accelerate Malaria Elimination

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:15 PM

Malaria No More launches India Interagency Expert Committee on Malaria and Climate to accelerate malaria elimination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Malaria No More, a non-governmental organisation, collaborates with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in creating a multi-disciplinary India Interagency Expert Committee on Malaria and Climate (IEC) to explore and advance climate-based solutions for accelerating malaria elimination in India.

The IEC’s launch is part of a global initiative supported by Reaching the Last Mile – Forecasting Healthy Futures – to develop weather data-informed strategies and policies to improve health outcomes and accelerate progress against malaria and other deadly mosquito-borne diseases.

As malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases are highly influenced by weather and weather events, the new committee brings together leading experts and researchers from health, climate and technology fields to define and operationalise sophisticated climate-based malaria prediction tools to further propel progress toward the goal of eliminating malaria in countries around the world.

Malaria No More’s weather-based prediction model is designed to produce data-driven solutions to guide planning of national malaria prevention campaigns, test and treatment interventions, advanced positioning of medical products, and the deployment of community health workers.

The forecasting model uses advanced weather data, health information, and deep learning algorithms, and produces practical visualisation outputs for local decision-making in malaria control programmes.

On this occasion, Dr. Kaushik Sarkar, India Country Director, Malaria No More, stated, "Combining climate and malaria data with new technologies and sophisticated machine learning models offers new opportunities to time and target proven malaria interventions geographically, for cost-effectiveness and improved control. This expert committee will help ensure feasibility and functionality of data for decision making to improve India’s malaria control and prevention efforts. We also hope the IEC will serve as a model for other high-burden malaria countries to adopt as they identify innovative solutions to accelerate progress against this preventable but deadly disease."

As a Forecasting Healthy Futures partner, Reaching the Last Mile applauds this important milestone, which sheds light on the importance of addressing health interventions through multiple lenses and innovative approaches," said Associate Director, Office of Strategic Affairs, Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi. "This example of cross-government collaboration will be a model we seek to replicate as we expand the initiative to Senegal and other countries across the Sahel."

Related Topics

India Weather World Technology Abu Dhabi Guide Progress Senegal From Court

Recent Stories

First pre-monsoon rains likely to begin in Sindh o ..

3 minutes ago

PSL 6: Faf du Plessis will not play today’s matc ..

17 minutes ago

AJK Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 to be annou ..

3 minutes ago

ENEC achieves 100 million safe work hours at Barak ..

22 minutes ago

AIOU to commence MS, PhD exams from June 24

3 minutes ago

One killed, another injured as tractor trolley hit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.